Fair weather expected over Metro Cebu this weekend

Ginatilan, Cebu–Metro Cebu is expected to experience ‘improved weather,’ according to Ferds Rubin, weather observer of Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in Mactan.

“Generally, improving weather kita karon. Partly cloudy to cloudy (skies) kita karon. May posibilidad sa mga isolated nga pag-uwan, panugdug ug kilat lalo na sa hapon o sa gabii dala sa localized thunderstorms,” Rubin said on Friday, April 23, 2021.

(Generally, our weather is improving now. We will be experiencing partly cloudy to cloudy skies today. There’s a possibility of isolated rain and thunderstorms especially in the afternoon or night time due to localized thunderstorms.)

Metro Cebu is also expected to have fair weather until the weekend, an improvement from the past days when Typhoon Bising caused some disturbance over the region.

According to Rubin, at 3 a.m. today, the center of the eye of Typhoon “Bising” is now located at 575 km East Northeast of Basco, Batanes with maximum sustained winds of 140 kilometers per hour (KPH) near the center and gustiness of up to 170 KPH. It is moving East Northeastward at 20 KPH.

Rubin clarified that Typhoon “Bising” has no longer direct effect on the entire Visayas.

He also said that no other weather disturbance was monitored within the Philippine Area of Responsibility as of this posting.

