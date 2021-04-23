One dead, two wounded in armed encounter in Liloan 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One died and two were wounded in an armed encounter between police and rape suspects in Liloan town, northern Cebu late Thursday night, April 22, 2021.

Arnel Capangpangan, the 35-year-old suspect, died in the encounter when police were serving a warrant of arrest in Purok Nangka, Sitio Ilihan in Barangay Lataban at around 11:40 p.m.

According to a police report, the Capangpangan, a resident of the said barangay, was one of the suspects served with a warrant of arrest for rape. Capangpangan was with his 25-year-old brother, Marlou Capangpangan, who sustained a gunshot wound to his back during the encounter.

Police Lieutenant Zosimo Ravanes Jr.,53, team leader of Anti-Kidnapping Group Visayas Field Unit (AKG-VFU 7), was also injured after he sustained a gunshot wound on the left side of his body.

Police said two other suspects were able to elude arrest.

According to the police report, Ravanes and the rest of the team were to serve a search warrant to four suspects for rape.

The report revealed that Arnel and Marlou allegedly fired first against the arresting police team that resulted to the armed encounter.

Arnel and Marlou were reportedly members of “Tadtad”, believed to be a cult group.

The two other suspects who escaped are still at large as of this posting.

/bmjo