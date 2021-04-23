City Hall employee, cousin nabbed for illegal drugs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man working at the city hall here was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Lapu-Lapu City on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

Police Major Joey Bicoy, the chief of City Intelligence Unit of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, identified the suspect as Robeth Delos Santos, who is 36 years old and works as an administrative aide III in a government office at the Cebu City Hall.

Also arrested in a separate operation later that day was his cousin, Jeffrey Delos Santos, 35 years old.

Both suspects are natives of Barangay Suba, Cebu City.

Robeth was arrested in a house both suspects were renting in a subdivision in Barangay Babag on Thursday morning. Jeffrey was arrested at around 7 p.m. in Purok Thunder, Barangay Babag.

Jeffrey was nabbed with four packs of suspected ‘shabu’ weighing around 103 grams with an estimated market value of P700,400. Robeth, who was included in their drug personality watchlist as a high-value individual, was arrested with 105 grams of suspected ‘shabu’ with an estimated DDB value of P714,000.

Police say the suspects’ area of disposal was in Barangay Pasil in Cebu City aside from Lapu-Lapu City.

Bicoy said that Robeth can dispose around 100 to 200 grams of ‘shabu’ per week. He added that Jeffrey was the source of Robeth in the illegal drug trade. Both can dispose around 500 grams to one kilo per three weeks.

Bicoy also disclosed that Robeth was actually already charged for illegal drugs. However, he is still uncertain on what year he was charged.

The Cebu City Legal Office on Friday, April 23, already recommended the termination of Robeth.

