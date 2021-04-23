COSAP to intensify drug testing in Cebu City Hall after employee arrest

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (COSAP) is planning to intensify the drug testing for City Hall employees after one of them was arrested in a drug bust on April 19, 2021, at Lapu-Lapu City.

COSAP head, Jonah John Rodriguez, told CDN Digital that they are currently in the bidding process for the procurement of additional testing kits, as their kits were already exhausted in the past drug tests.

He said that there is a need to test the employees once again so as to identify ahead of time who among them may be using illegal drugs.

Mayor Edgardo Labella has been adamant to keep the City Hall drug-free but under his term, at least seven employees have tested positive for illegal drugs and now one has been arrested.

“Of course, nagplan na ta magtest balik even if wala pa nanghitabo ang recent na employee na nadakpan. It’s just nagpa bidding pa ta kay ni expire naman to ang among contract with Drug Check last year,’ said Rodriguez.

Most likely the random drug testing in the offices will resume by June 2021 once the bidding is complete.

For now, the COSAP is focusing on barangay rehabilitation programs to help residents suffering from drug addiction recover.

Mayor Labella has officially terminated the city hall employee who was caught in a drug bust on Monday from the Department of General Services.

In his termination order, Labella has deemed that the services of Robeth Delos Santos are no longer needed by the city and he was removed from his post starting April 22, 2021.

City Legal Officer Rey Gealon earlier said that the termination of Delos Santos serves as a warning for the other employees who are secretly partaking in illegal activities that the city will not tolerate such. /rcg