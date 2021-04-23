Aquastars cruise to 7th straight win in VisMin Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It may be too early to tell, but the MJAS-Zenith Talisay City Aquastars are slowly betraying their intentions of winning the inaugural title of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup,

This after the Aquastars crushed the Tabogon Voyagers, 104-75, this afternoon, April 23, 2021, for their 7th straight win in the fledgling basketball tournament being played at the Alcantara Civic Center in Alcantara town, southwest Cebu.

Unlike their previous two matches wherein they have to make adjustments in the second half to take control, the Aquastars were in a hurry this time by asserting themselves in the second quarter and outscoring the Voyagers, 27-12, to build a 19-point lead at halftime, 47-28.

Lord Casajeros and homegrown talent Joshua Dela Cerna were particularly lethal during that stretch as they combined for their team’s last nine points in the quarter.

From there, it was an all Aquastars show as their reserves wreaked havoc on the Voyagers’ defense.

It was Tabogon’s fourth loss in seven games after a morale-boosting, 76-73 win over the heavily-favored ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu Heroes on Thursday night.

But they have no answers to the Aquastars’ potent firepower.

With none of Talisay’s starters playing more than 14 minutes, five reserves scored in double-figures led by Dela Cerna and Gimpayan who had 14 points each.

Dela Cerna, a former standout of the Cebu Institute of Technology-University in the CESAFI, added four boards, four assists, and a steal in 20 minutes of action.

Jan Jamon added 12 points, six rebounds, and two assists while Patrick Cabahug, Dave Moralde, and Egie Boy Mojica tallied 11 markers apiece.

In all, Talisay City’s reserves combined for a whopping 84 points while their counterparts managed just 32.

“This is our third game in four days and we have another game tomorrow. Buti we were able to manage the minutes of our players and no one played more than 20 minutes,” said Aquastars head coach Aldrin Morante.

Hubalde, the team’s skipper, tipped his hat off to the team’s reserves for their dominant showing against the Voyagers.

“Everyone is important naman sa team but hats off to my guys for going hard today,” shared Hubalde.

Arvie Bringas and Joemari Lacastesantos led Tabogon with 14 points each while Christian Diaz had a double-double performance of 13 points and 11 rebounds.

MJAS-Talisay closes out its week when it takes on KCS Computer Specialists Mandaue City tomorrow at 8 p.m. Prior to that game, Tabogon takes on the Tubigon Bohol Mariners at 2 p.m.

THE SCORES:

Talisay City (104) — Dela Cerna 14, Gimpayan 14, Jamon 12, Cabahug 11, Moralde 11, Mojica 11, Casajeros 7, Mabigat 6, Hubalde 4, Menina 4, Egilos 3, Cuyos 3, Santos 2, Villafranca 2, Acuña 0.

Tabogon (75) — Bringas 14, Lacastesantos 14, Diaz 13, Bersabal 10, Orquina 9, Caballero 6, Sombero 4, Vitug 3, Delos Reyes 2.

Quarterscores: 20-16, 47-28, 73-47, 104-75 /rcg