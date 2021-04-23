Remolino eyes Tokyo Olympics slot in Japan race this Saturday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano triathlon hotshot Andrew Kim Remolino will compete in what could be one of the most defining races of his triathlon career.

This after the Talisay City native along with Kim Mangrobang, and Fernando Casares take on the best triathletes of Asia in tomorrow’s (April 24) Hatsukaichi ASTC Triathlon Asian Championships in Hiroshima, Japan.

The race is crucial for the 21-year old Remolino, who won a silver medal in the 2019 SEA Games as he and the rest of the Philippine triathlon team gun for slots in the Tokyo Olympics tentatively slated in July this year.

Remolino will be joined by Mangrobang, the 29-year old, three-time SEA Games gold medalist, and 24-year old Fil-Spanish Fernando Casares.

Remolino and Casares will be vying in the men’s elite division while Mangrobang will compete in the women’s elite.

The race’s official website has not yet revealed the official lineup of countries competing in tomorrow’s race that will start at 9:30 a.m. for the men’s elite and 12 noon for the distaff side.

The race will feature the standard 1.5-kilometer swim, 40k bike, and 10k run. /rcg