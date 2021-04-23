Mandaue to hire nurses, doctors, midwives, encoders for mass vaccination drive

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City is in need of contractual nurses, doctors, midwives, and encoders for the city’s COVID-19 mass vaccination drive.

Lawyer Giovanni Tianero, Mandaue City Budget Officer and a member of the city’s COVID-19 vaccine board, said the City Health Office (CHO) identified the personnel needed.

Tianero said the city would need 12 doctors and 26 nurses, midwives, and encoders.

However, he said the CHO had already hired some doctors but for nurses, midwives, and encoders there were still a lot of spots.

Tianero said the positions would be open to all but they would prefer that applicants would be from the city because of familiarity and nearer for the residents than to those living outside the city.

He said those who would want to apply would have to submit their application at the Mandaue City Health Office.

Tianero said the hired personnel would have the standard salary of these positions but with no other benefits.

He said the contract would last by the end of the year or after the vaccination program.

Aside from this, Tianero said the Vaccine Operations Center had also expressed to hire additional personnel with medical background, Information Technology, Customer Relations, among others.

Tianero added salaries of the additional manpower would be taken from the city’s P150 million budget that was initally intended for the procurement of the COVID-19 vaccine.

