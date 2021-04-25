Cebu’s ‘The Bomb’ fails to KO S. African foe, loses by unanimous decision

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The world title shot has remained elusive for the pride of Borbon town in north Cebu, Christian “The Bomb” Araneta, after he lost via unanimous decision against South African Sivenathi Nontshinga for the IBF world light flyweight title eliminator in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth), Eastern Cape, South Africa, today, April 25, 2021.

All three judges favored the unbeaten South African Nontshinga with the scores of 115-112 while two judges had it identically 114-113, all in favor of the latter.

The 25-year old “The Bomb” Araneta of Omega Boxing Gym lost his first world title eliminator versus Mexican Daniel Valladares via fourth-round Technical Knockout (TKO) in 2019 in Mexico.

Araneta knocked down Nontshinga in the final round with a solid left straight. However, Nontshinga managed to get back on his feet and survived the round.

Despite the knockdown, it was not enough to convince all three judges to give him the victory.

The entire bout lacked the much-needed action with Nontshinga avoiding to engage Araneta in a brawl in most of the fight. He kept his distance and only threw jabs and straights.

Araneta, on his side, had difficulties landing significant punches in the first half of their 12-round showdown as Nontshinga would move backwards in most of their fight.

Araneta had his moments in the second half of the fight after cornering Nontshinga and landed some combinations.

Overall the entire fight was lackluster until Araneta dropped Nontshinga in the 12th round.

Araneta, in an earlier interview, already said that he needed to knockout Nontshinga instead of letting the fight go the distance because of South Africa being notoriously known for hometown decisions.

Araneta suffered his second defeat with 19 wins and 15 knockouts. Nontshinga earned his 10th win with nine knockouts and will fight the reigning IBF world light flyweight champion Felix Alvarado of Nicaragua.

/dbs

