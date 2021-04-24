Cebu’s ‘The Bomb’ eyes KO win over S. African foe

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The pride of Borbon town in northern Cebu, Christian “The Bomb” Araneta, believes he has got what it takes to knock out South African Sevinathi Nontshinga in their world title eliminator duel tomorrow, April 25, 2021 in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth), Eastern Cape, South Africa.

In an interview with CDN Digital, the 25-year old knockout artist from Omega Boxing Gym here in Cebu expects that their fight will not go the distance considering both he and Nontshinga have a high knockout percentage in their resume.

“Akong tan-aw ani naa jud maknockout namo. Sa weigh-in pa lang daan nagka antog na among ulo duha. Mas taas siya kaysa nako. Akong chance ra jud ani kay ako siya i knockout kay kung mo abot ug rounds, delikado man ta ana diri sa decision,” said Araneta.

(The way I look at it there is someone who will be knocked out. Just in the weigh in, we already butted our heads. He is taller than I am. My chance of winning is to knock him out because if it will go the distance, then that will put us in a tight spot.)

Araneta said that he would need to knockout Nontshinga instead of letting the fight go the distance and be decided by the score cards, considering South Africa is well-known to favor their boxers via hometown decisions.

Also, Araneta assured everyone that he was not affected with Nontshinga’s antics and trash talking.

“Wala ra man ko nagpa apekto, makita ra na inig fight ugma tanan,” added Araneta.

(I am not affected. That will be seen in the fight tomorrow.)

Both Araneta and Nontshinga stepped on the weighing scales at 48kg or 105lbs to schedule their world title eliminator bout. The winning boxer earns a world title shot against the reigning IBF world light flyweight champion Felix Alvarado of Nicaragua.

Araneta lost his first world title eliminator to Mexican Daniel Valladares via fourth-round TKO after suffering a shoulder injury in Monterey, Mexico.

“Sa mga nag support nako dinha sa Pilipinas, maayo unta padayon mo og support nako diri. Salamat kaayo sa inyong tanan para ato ning kadaugan nako ugma,” added Araneta.

(To those who support me in the Philippines, I hope you will keep on supporting me here. Thank you to all of you and this win will be for all of you.)

Christian “The Bomb” Araneta has a record of 19 wins, 1 defeat, and 15 knockouts. Nontshinga, meanwhile has 9-0-0 (win-loss-draw) slate with 9 KOs.

/dbs

Related Stories

Araneta in tip-top shape 2 days before world title eliminator — trainer

Araneta vows to give his all in second world title eliminator in SA

Knocking out ‘The Bomb’ is easy to say, difficult to do, says trainer

Trainer says Araneta is ready for South Africa fight