IN PHOTOS: The reenactment of the Victory at Mactan

Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu–Lapu-Lapu City successfully hosted once again the reenactment of the Kadaugan sa Mactan (Victory at Mactan) that happened on this day 500 years ago.

The reenactment of the historic battle was held at the Liberty Shrine in Barangay Mactan.

Performers from Mactan gave it their all in the event, which also serves as the culmination of the nationwide Quincentennial celebrations.

Here are some photos of their performance:

Watch the reenactment here:

Read: No more Manila actors in Battle of Mactan reenactment

Read: IN PHOTOS: 500th Anniversary of the First Baptism