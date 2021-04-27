IN PHOTOS: The reenactment of the Victory at Mactan

Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu–Lapu-Lapu City successfully hosted once again the reenactment of the Kadaugan sa Mactan (Victory at Mactan) that happened on this day 500 years ago.
The reenactment of the historic battle was held at the Liberty Shrine in Barangay Mactan.
Performers from Mactan gave it their all in the event, which also serves as the culmination of the nationwide Quincentennial celebrations.
Here are some photos of their performance:
Actors participate in the reenactment of the 500th Anniversary of the Victory at Mactan at the Liberty Shrine in Barangay Mactan in Lapu-Lapu City on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 CDN Digital photo | Morexette Marie Erram
Members of the Philippine Navy Seals ready to pose in pictures with guests as the reenactment for the 500th Anniversary of the Victory at Mactan concludes on Tuesday morning, April 27, 2021. CDN Digital photo | Morexette Marie Erram
Performers take a bow after the ceremonial reenactment of the Victory at Mactan at the Liberty Shrine in Lapu-Lapu City on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. CDN Digital photo | Morexette Marie Erram
Watch the reenactment here:
