Rabiya Mateo trends on Twitter after release of intro video for Miss Universe

CEBU CITY, Philippines— #HalaBiRabiya.

This is one of the trending topics now on Twitter following the release of Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo’s introduction video for the 69th Miss Universe pageant.

This Ilongga beauty queen is radiating love for education in her video.

“I really had my humble beginnings and education had transformed my life,” she said.

Mateo that as a teacher, she hopes that the youth can value education the way she does.

This advocacy of hers does not just stem because of her humble beginnings but because of the people of the Philippines.

“I live in the country with a lot of poor families and education is our social equalizer. That regardless of what background we have, what status of your family if you educate yourself you will be able to land a great job,” said Mateo.

The introduction video was uploaded on the official Facebook page of Miss Universe.

