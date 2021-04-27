Kadaugan sa Mactan at 500

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – On April 27, 1521, warriors under Datu Lapulapu’s command defended the island of Mactan from Spanish invaders.

500 years later, this historic event was reenacted on the same spot believed to be where the ferocious battle happened.

Lapu-Lapu City on Tuesday, April 27, led the culmination of the nationwide Quincentennial celebrations of the first circumnavigation of the globe, and the Victory at Mactan.

The event was held at the Liberty Shrine in Barangay Mactan wherein key officials from the Malacañang led by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea also unveiled three new historical markers placed at the Lapulapu Monument, Magellan’s Marker, and barangay’s coastal area where the reenactment is usually held.

Medialdea, who is also the chairperson of the National Quincentennial Committee (NQC), was the guest of honor during Tuesday’s event.

NQC was created as the government’s organizing group dedicated to all events related to the quincentenary of the first circumnavigation and Victory at Mactan.

Also in attendance were Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, Postmaster General Norman Fulgencio, National Historical Commission of the Philippines Chair Dr. Rene Escalante, Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, Cabinet Secretary Karlos Nograles, and Presidential Assistant to the Visayas Secretary Michael Dino.

While the activity was allowed to proceed, it was off-limits to the general public due to prevailing health protocols and restrictions.

Roads linking and near the venue were also closed to vehicular traffic.

All of the local performers, including an Arnis team coach, wore face masks while they dramatized the Victory at Mactan.

The ceremony also included the unveiling of the commemorative Quincentennial Stamp by the Philippine Postal Corporation (PhilPost), and the awarding of winners for the National Quincentennial Art Competition in which three Cebuano artists won. / dcb