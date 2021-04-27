AUK bags 18 gold medals in Hakuakai International Karate Championships

CEBU CITY, Philippines—One of Cebu’s vaunted karate-do team, the Association for the Upliftment of Karate-Do (AUK) put on a sterling performance in the recent 4th Annual Hakuakai International Karate Championships E-Kata & E-Fantom Kumite held last April 24 to 25, 2021.

The online karate-do tournament drew karate-do clubs from the Philippines, South Borneo, Iraq-Kurdistan, Macau-China and Indonesia.

The AUK karatekas of Rhodee Antoinette Saavedra, the founder and chief instructor of the team, showcased their might by snagging a total of 18 gold medals along with 11 silver medals and five bronze medals.

AUK’s gold medaul haul was headed by Enzo Nirel Hipulan, who dominated the boys 14-15 years old intermediate kata, the 15-17 years old boys open kata, and boys E-fantom kumite.

Joy Devila and Alexis Nicole Villacarlos also scored double gold medals in their respective categories.

Devila topped the boys 18-years old and above novice kata and the 18-above boys intermediate E-fantom kumite.

Villacarlos won her double gold medals in the 12-13 years old girls intermediate kata and the 12-14 years old girls intermediate E-fantom kumite.

The rest of the team’s gold medalists are Corine Benedict Sipalay (8-9 y.o. girls novice kata), Guilliane Aliafhaye Roque (10-11 y.o. girls novice kata), Kelly Alexandrei Trocio (12-13 y.o. girls novice kata), Melody Jane Lubas (18 y.o. and above girls novice kata), Lance Raphael Ogoc (8-9 y.o. boys novice kata), Lord Anthony Dumanlag (16-17 y.o. boys novice kata), Roshenne Maira Silva (14-15 y.o. girls Intermediate kata), Trisha Jean Ogoc (12-13 y.o. girls advance kata), Guilliane Aliafhaye Roque (9-11 y.o Intermediate E-Fantom Kumite), Rik Simon Macaya (12-14 y.o. boys intermediate E-Fantom Kumite), and Trexie Joy Ogoc (12-14 y.o. girls advance E-fantom Kumite).

Before their 18-gold medal haul in the international karate championships, the AUK karatekas tallied a 4-8-8 (gold-silver-bronze) finish in the Manuel Veguillas International Karate Cup E-Kata & E-Fantom Kumite last April 10.

/bmjo