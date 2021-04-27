Poro barangay exchanges plastic bottles with food in ECOmmunity pantry

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A barangay in Poro town, Camotes Islands, Cebu has taken the community pantry concept to the next level.

Barangay Esperanza has opened an ECOmmunity pantry that would provide food for those who need it the most in exchange for plastic bottles.

In a text message, Councilor Marven Gorgonio, the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Federation President of the town, said that the ECOmmunity pantry hits two birds with one stone: help those who are hungry while cleaning the environment.

“In celebration of Earth Month and to help the families who are financially affected by the pandemic, the SK-Esperanza, Poro is organizing ECOmmunity Pantry.”

“ECOmmunity Pantry is a program that will give basic goodies to those in need in exchange for used plastic bottles they will give to the SK which shall be utilized for the Kabataan MRF,” said Gorgonio.

The ECOmmunity pantry is encouraging individuals who have something to give to donate to the pantry so that the goods can be refilled and the project will be sustained.

The plastic bottles will be collected for the barangay’s MRF where they make eco-bricks and use these to build affordable structures.

“We’ve seen a lot of community pantries nationwide and we want this to have a twist, we want to hit two birds with one stone: to mainly help those in need and to promote our advocacy in Environmental Protection. The collected plastic bottles will be used for our Kabataan MRF,” added Gorgonio.

The councilor hopes that good-hearted individuals will donate to the pantry to help not only those in need but save the environment as well.

For those who want to avail themselves of the ECOmmunity pantry, they only need to bring plastic bottles to exchange with goods, a good way to contribute to saving the environment. /rcg