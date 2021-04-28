Castro helps KCS Computer-Mandaue topple shorthanded Tabogon

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Compostela native Steve Castro had a breakout game as he scored 16 points to help the KCS Computer Specialists-Mandaue City defeat the shorthanded Tabogon Voyagers, 82-71, in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup on Wednesday afternoon, April 28, 2021, at the Alcantara Civic Center in Alcantara town, southwest Cebu.

Mandaue’s victory was its seventh in nine outings and also its second in a row as it was coming off a huge victory against Bohol on Tuesday, a win that officially sealed its semifinal slot.

Castro, from the Compostela town in northern Cebu, came off the bench and had the best game of his pro career as, aside from his 16 markers, he also had two rebounds, and three steals.

“It’s about time that Steve Castro gets his breakout game kay since the start sa league, siya ang pinaka consistent and giving quality minutes for the team,” said KCS assistant coach Jax Bautista.

Gryann Mendoza led the team with 19 points while Gileant Delator added 11.

Tabogon lost for the third straight time and dropped to 3-6 (win-loss) with just one more game left in the double round-robin elimination round.

Arvie Bringas had 19 points and nine rebounds for Tabogon, which was missing some players due to injuries.

The Scores:

KCS-Mandaue (82)—Mendoza 19, Castro 16, Delator 11, Soliva 10, Bongaciso 8, Solera 7, Mercader 5, Imperial 3, Roncal 2, Exciminiano 1, Nalos 0, Cachuela 0

Tabogon (71)—Bringas 19, Diaz 12, Bersabal 12, Orquina 8, Lacastesantos 6, Caballero 6, Rodriguez 4, Sombero 2, Vitug 2

Quarterscores: 21-18, 49-29, 65-45, 82-71.

/bmjo