Mariners nip Warriors, 62-61 in battle of VisMin Super Cup cellar dwellers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Tubigon Bohol Mariners earned just their second victory in nine matches thanks to the heroics of Jumike Casera who sank a jumper with 0.3 of a second left to beat the Dumaguete Warriors, 62-61, on Wednesday night, April 28, in the ongoing Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup at the Alcantara Civic Center in Alcantara town, southwest Cebu.

The Mariners who were at the bottom of the team standings prior to the game were trailing by one with nine seconds left in the final period.

They decided to give the ball to their go-to scorer Joseph Marquez who drove from the left key down to the right wing but was blocked by Dumaguete’s power forward Jovanie Aguilar.

Fortunately, Casera found himself at the perfect spot to grab the offensive rebound and went right up for a short jumper that found nothing but the bottom of the net as the Mariners erupted into a frenzied celebration.

The Warriors had one last shot but Mannie Gabas missed a jumper as time expired. Their loss gave the Mariners just their second win in nine matches to climb from the bottom to solo fifth place in the standings.

Casera, a homegrown player, finished with seven points and seven boards.

“I designed the play for Marquez to drive the lane and kung ano man ang result, we were going to live it,” shared Bohol’s head coach, Gino Enriquez. “Marquez drove it and walang tawag ang mga referee. Fortunately, Casera was there.

“A win is a win. We’ll take it.”

The game was especially close in the final frame which had four lead changes and three ties.

Veteran forward Pari Llagas tallied 21 points, 14 rebounds, two assists, and three blocks for the Mariners while Marquez added 18 points, 12 boards, two assists, and three steals.

Dumaguete lost their fifth in a row and is now at the bottom of the standings with a 1-7 card.

Jaybie Mantilla had a double-double for Dumaguete with 17 points and 10 rebounds and so has Mark Doligon with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

James Regalado chipped in 12 markers, four boards, seven assists, and two steals.

THE SCORES:

Tubigon Bohol (62)—Llagas 21, Marquez 18, Casera 7, Musngi 5, Dadjilul 5, Cabizares 4, Leonida 2, Ibarra 0, Tangunan, Tilos 0, Apolonias 0.

Dumaguete (61)—Mantilla 17, Doligon 15, Regalado 12, Gabas 8, Aguilar 5, Tomilloso 2, Roy 2, Velasquez 0, Gonzalgo 0, Porlares 0.

Quarterscores: 22-13, 34-39, 53-50, 62-61. /rcg