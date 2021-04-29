Labella appeals to nat’l government: Give us more vaccines

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella has appealed once more to the national government to provide more vaccines to the city.

The vaccine rollout has temporarily been suspended in the city because there were no more first-dose vaccines available for senior citizens and the remaining unvaccinated health workers.

In a message to residents, Labella said he had reached out to Secretary Carlito Galvez, Jr. to allocate a portion of the newly arrived vaccines in the country for Cebu City.

Galvez recently announced the arrival of 500,000 doses of Sinovac vaccines and there would be 150,000 Sputnik vaccines incoming.

“I immediately communicated to Secretary Galvez that we respectfully request that Cebu City will be given a fair share of the vaccines. Iya pud gipasalig nga by June or July moabot na ang Moderna, Pfizer, ug uban pa nga mga brand. Dili na ta kuno mahutdan (He also assured that by June or July Moderna, Pfizer and other vaccine brands will have arrived. We will not be lacking in vaccines anymore),” said Labella.

The mayor was compelled to appeal again for vaccines because more and more senior citizens were waiting to be vaccinated.

In fact, more than 30,000 senior citizens have already registered for the vaccines and only 3,000 of them have been vaccinated during the first roll-out.

“We are doing our best nga before ta mogamit sa atong own funds, kay need man og tripartite agreement sa national, nanghangyo usa ko nga tagaan tag fair share sa nangabot nga vaccines,” said Labella.

(We are doing our best that before we use our funds that would need a tripartite agreement with the national government we first appeal that we be given a fair share of the vaccines that have arrived in the country.)

The city government has already decided that they will only be spending the city-allocated funds for the vaccines when the national allotment will run out.

