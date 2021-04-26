Cebu City ‘deactivates’ 3 sites for vaccination rollout until new supply arrives

CEBU CITY, Philippines – As of Monday, April 26, all three vaccination sites in the city were temporarily deactivated, says Councilor Dave Tumulak.

Tumulak said that the city has already used up its supply of COVID-19 vaccines, prompting health officials here to halt the rollout for senior citizens.

“Walay vaccines niabot from DOH – Manila (central office of the Department of Health). Wala tay vaccination sa three sites. We will resume once duna na moabot,” said Tumulak.

(No new supply of vaccines arrived from DOH – Manila. There will be no vaccination conducted in the three sites. We will resume once the new vaccines arrive.)

The three vaccination sites in the city are University of Cebu (UC) – Banilad campus, SM Seaside City Cebu, and Robinsons Galleria in Cebu.

All 5,000 doses of CoronaVac, the COVID-19 vaccine brand of China’s Sinovac Biotech, intended for seniors in Cebu City have been administered since April 23.

DOH in Central Visayas (DOH-7) said they are expecting new shipment of COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in Cebu this week.

Data from the Visayas Vaccine Operations Center (VVOC) showed that as of April 22, a total of 5,793 elderlies in Central Visayas were already administered with the 1st dose of the vaccine.

A total of 572,626 senior citizens in the region are qualified to receive free COVID-19 vaccines from the national government. / dcb

