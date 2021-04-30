Motorist dies after being run over by 10-wheeler truck in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — A motorist died after he was run over by a 10-wheeler truck along Hernan Cortes Street in Barangay Tipolo, here on Friday morning, April 30, 2021.

The victim was identified as Dario Quiño, 50 years old, a collector, and a resident of Purok 5 in Barangay Cubacub.

According to Police Staff Sergeant Maximo Moneva from the traffic division of the Mandaue City Police Office and the investigator of the case, the vehicles were cruising beside each other when Quiño tried to stop after noticing an unfinished drainage project in the area. Moneva said this could be the possible reason why he fell under the truck.

“Nagsuray sila it so happened lang siguro nga naa siya sa mas bason nagdagan ang motor ni apply og brake mao tong natagak siya sa side sa truck, wala man maigo ang motor,” said Moneva

Moneva said they have yet to get CCTV footage from a nearby establishment to know what really happened.

Moneva added they received a call about the accident at 9:45 a.m.

Rogello Latinig Jr., 45 years old, the truck driver and a resident of barangay Canduman, said he saw Quiño just sitting in his motorcycle beside the road but the latter he said suddenly fell and was run over by his rear wheel.

“Kita gyud ko niya sa kilid naglingkod sa iyang motor pagsaylo na nako murag nitiurok naman siya, murag lain iyang lawas mao, kay pagbantay nako nagkilang-kilang naman, pagtan-aw nako sa side mirror tawo naman, wa ko kahibaw unsa iyang problema og nagpaligis ba siya o unsa ba,” said Latinig.

Latinig also apologized to the family of the victim and said that it was just an accident.

Mark Letardo, who was on the scene, said the victim was trying to overtake the truck but his side mirror was hit causing him to fall under the bus.

“Paingon unta mi dinha sa Kawazaki kay mangapply akong ig-agaw ba nya nihunong mi diri kay moleft turn mi niya sus kay ni overtake man siya sa flat truck niya nasabod man ang iyang side mirror, pagbrake niya na slide kung nakuyog pa to siya sa motor dili gyud unsa siya mamatay niya adto man siya napasok sa kanang upat ka ligid sa luyo,” said Letardo.

John Lee Luceño, the victim’s nephew, said when he passed the area, he saw a group of people circling a man and when he saw Quiño’s motorcycle he immediately ran to the area and confirmed that it was his uncle.

Luceño said Quiño was heading home after his work at the Cebu Business Park.

“Gihaphap sa lalaki sa luyo niya niana nga naa pay response kay niana pa hmm niya akong gi haphap sa luyo kay ni agoo pa niya pila ka minuto kay nisugod naman siya og violet,” said Luceño.

Quiño was immediately rushed to the Mandaue City Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Latinig is currently detained at the Mandaue City Police Station.

