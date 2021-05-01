Pocket-friendly Mothers Day Promo

Mothers Day is a relaxing affair with the Mothers Day room and F&B promos at Diamond Suites and Residences.

At only Php 3,000 nett for mom and family is an overnight stay in a standard room with breakfast and complimentary use of the rooftop pool for two adults and two children 12 years old and below. The same inclusions are good for two adults at only Php 2,300 nett. Both rates include seats in the Diamond’s well-loved buffet on May 9, Mothers Day.

The room promo is good for stay on May 8, 2021. Reservation is required. Make arrangements for Mom’s much-needed pampering today. Call 0917 872 6367 or email [email protected].

Non-guests may avail of the Mother Day lunch buffet at only Php 450 per adult and Php 250 per child 12 years old and below. The delightful buffet will include a salad bar and wide choices of soup, mains and a carving station, pasta, and dessert.

