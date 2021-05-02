After almost 8 years: Gov’t turns over 750 houses to Yolanda survivors in Madridejos town

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | May 02,2021 - 08:55 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – On April 30, 750 families from Madredijos town in Bantayan Island finally received the homes that were promised to them.

The recipients were families who lost their homes when Super Typhoon Yolanda hit their town in November 2013.

“After almost eight years, The Yolanda Permanent Housing Project was officially and formally turned over yesterday (April 30),” the municipal government’s advisory reads.

“Seven hundred fifty (750) housing units were turned over to the beneficiaries coming from the different barangays of our town who were affected by super typhoon Yolanda almost 8 years ago killing more than 6 thousand people all over the country,” it added.

The housing project is located at the La Kodia Village in Barangay Kodia.

Project recipients and Madridejos Mayor Salvador dela Fuente expressed their appreciation to President Rodrigo Duterte, the National Housing Authority (NHA), Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles chairman Inter-Agency Task Force Yolanda and other government agencies for making sure that Yolanda victims in their town are given new homes.