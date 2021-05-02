De-Labor-y Day for delivery riders in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines— As the famous line goes, not all heroes wear capes, a group of people in Cebu recognized our modern-day heroes in celebration of Labor Day.

They may not have capes on their back, but as they start and put on their helmets, you know a hero is on the way.

Food delivery riders are one of the unsung heroes of the pandemic.

They may not have fought the virus face to face but through their bravery, people were able to enjoy food, and the needed essentials at home all thanks to them.

With that, Hinabang sa Sugbo, a non-government organization in Cebu, initiated the “De-LABOR-y Day” for all our riders.

Leigh Ybañez, the founder of Hnabang sa Sugbo, said that it was their way of giving thanks to these riders during these trying times.

“We ordered from food delivery apps and have it delivered in our location, our surprise for them is when they get here, we give them our order and pay for it,” she said.

She said that they were all smiles when they knew about the surprise.

It was perfect timing because it was lunchtime.

They also gave food packs to taxi drivers and some delivery riders from fast-food chains.

“Timing kaayo ang sa mga taxi driver kay mingaw and nihit kuno ang mga pasehero. Happy pud ang uban riders kay naa na silay snacks, while waiting for deliveries or orders,” she added.

(The food packs given to them were a perfect timing since the taxi drivers there were only few passengers for them that day. The other riders were also happy because they now have snacks while waiting for deliveries or orders.)

This simple token of the De-Labor-y Day to celebrate Labor Day sure is something we all needed to appreciate and giving sincerely especially to someone in need can almost always lift one’s spirit and most likely can put a little smile on one’s face.

/dbs

Look: Laban lang night shift workers!

Labor Day rally in Cebu City peaceful as 300 cops secure route of 700 protesters

‘Barangayanihan’ stands open in Cebu; cops eye stronger community ties

IN PHOTOS: Police, ‘Barangayanihan’ and Cebu residents

PNP scored for aping what it first called ‘communistic’ food aid