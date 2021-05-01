‘Barangayanihan’ stands open in Cebu; cops eye stronger community ties

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police stations in Cebu Island have opened yesterday, April 30, and today, May 1, their Barangayanihan, a sort of community pantry, to strengthen their rapport in their respective communities.

In Cebu City, a long queue of people were seen at 10 a.m. today, outside the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) in Camp Sergio Osmeña as several police units in the region had joined hands to open their Barangayanihan stand there.

The Barangayanihan stand at PRO-7 offered basic goods and sanitary kits comprising of face masks and face shields to those people in need, who showed up at the PRO-7 headquarters to avail of the free goods offered there.

Basic goods offered included vegetables, rice, eggs, and canned goods. Free sandals were also given to residents, who showed up at the Barangayanihan stand.

“Naay atoang gipalit, daghan pod ang nitabang sa ato. Aside sa ubang units nato sa PNP, aduna pod tay mga sectoral groups ug mga manggihatagon og kasingkasing nga mga business sectors nitabang pod nato diri,” said Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo, PRO-7 chief, who together with his wife attended the opening of the PRO-7 Barangayanihan stand.

(We bought some, we also received lots of help from others. Aside from the PNP units present, we also have sectoral groups and those from business sectors who supported us.)

Montejo said that they would continue this initiative until the region had resources to give.

He also said that they would also welcome those who would like to extend their help and donate goods through their Barangayanihan stand to the public.

“Wala tay gipili diri basta sa ilang kinasingkasing atong dawaton…tabang sa kinasingkasing nga tabang,” Montejo said.

(Everyone is free to extend their help, we are not choosing donations from people as long as they wholeheartedly offer it as help to the community.)

Conchita Vidal, who is in her 90s, a resident of Sambag II, Cebu City, was one of those who lined up and received goods from the Barangayanihan stand.

Vidal, who is a scavenger, showed her gratitude for receiving the free goods.

“Pasalamat jod ko kay makapahuway ko. Naghatag silag grasya nako. [Makapahuway ko] bisan pila ka adlaw kay daghan man sila’g gihatag nako,”Vidal said.

(I am so thankful because I can take a rest for a few days because they have given me a lot of goods.)

Aside from the free goods, PRO-7 policemen also offered free rides from Camp Sergio Osmeña to the area nearest the homes of those, who availed of their donations.

While PRO-7 opened their Barangayanihan stand today, the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) opened simultaneously their community pantries or Barangayanihan stands in the 50 police stations in the province.

Residents were also seen queuing outside the CPPO office in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City as they opened their community pantry at 8 a.m. today.

On April 30, the 11 police stations of the Cebu City Police Office opened their community pantries or Barangayanihan stands.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, CCPO chief, said on the FB live yesterday that they planned to conduct this activity hoping that they would have resources to provide for the stands.

Kini gipahigayon para sa kaigsuonan nato labi na tong nanginahanglan kaayo. Naa tay predetermined na mga lugar o barangay nga maoy recipient aning maong Barangayanihan. Nakipag alayon ta sa barangay kapitan para sila ang mudeterminar sa kung kinsa tong nanginahanglan,” Ligan said.

(We conducted this for those who are less privileged that they can avail these goods. We have predetermined areas and barangays, who are the recipients of this Barangayanihan. We coordinated with the barangay captains. They will determine the residents who need these most.)

/dbs

