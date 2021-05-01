IN PHOTOS: Police, ‘Barangayanihan’ and Cebu residents

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Several residents from different areas around Cebu island have received goods and kits as the Police Regional Office (PRO-7), Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), and Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) conducted their “barangayanihan” yesterday and today, May 1, 2021.

Fifty police stations from Cebu province have simultaneously opened “Barangayanihan” stands today along with the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) headed by Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano, CPPO chief. Eleven police stations in Cebu City have also given commodities to predetermined less privileged individuals from different areas in Cebu City yesterday, April 30. The Police Station 3 also gave goods to residents earlier today situated beside Metro Colon in downtown Cebu City.

Here are some scenes of today’s “Barangayanihan” activity of the PRO-7, CPPO, and Police Station 3 or Waterfront Police Station today.

“Barangayanihan” is a program of the Philippine National Police intended to strengthen their ties with the grassroots or the community. Included in this program are putting up food pantries and free medical mission stands. Today, the PRO-7 together with other police units provided basic goods and sanitation kits to residents.

/dbs

