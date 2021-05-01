IN PHOTOS: Police, ‘Barangayanihan’ and Cebu residents

By: Pegeen Maisie M. Sararaña - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | May 01,2021 - 05:24 PM

Officers from Police Regional Office (PRO-7) as they wait for the giving off commodities to start. |CDN Digital Photo by Pegeen Maisie Sararana

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Several residents from different areas around Cebu island have received goods and kits as the Police Regional Office (PRO-7), Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), and Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) conducted their “barangayanihan” yesterday and today, May 1, 2021.

Fifty police stations from Cebu province have simultaneously opened “Barangayanihan” stands today along with the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) headed by Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano, CPPO chief. Eleven police stations in Cebu City have also given commodities to predetermined less privileged individuals from different areas in Cebu City yesterday, April 30. The Police Station 3 also gave goods to residents earlier today situated beside Metro Colon in downtown Cebu City.

Here are some scenes of today’s “Barangayanihan” activity of the PRO-7, CPPO, and Police Station 3 or Waterfront Police Station today.

Barangayanihan at PRO-7: Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo and his wife help in distributing the goods to Cebuanos in need at the Barangayanihan stand at the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas headquarters in Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City. 

Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo and his wife help in distributing the goods to Cebuanos in need at the Barangayanihan stand at the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas headquarters in Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City. | Photo by Pegeen Maisie Sararaña

 

Barangayanihan at PRO-7. PRO-7 policemen man the Barangayanihan stand outside the PRO-7 headquarters in Cebu City. 

PRO-7 policemen man the Barangayanihan stand outside the PRO-7 headquarters in Cebu City. | Photo by Pegeen Maisie Sararaña

 

Barangayanihan at CPPO: CDN Digital Photo by Pegeen Maisie Sararana (Inside the headquarter of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) in Doña Modesta Gaisano Street in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.)

In Barangay Lahug, Cebu City, at the Cebu Police Provincial Office headquarters, Cebu province policemen also distribute goods for Cebuanos, who showed up for the CPPO Barangayanihan.| Photo by Pegeen Maisie Sararaña

 

Vegetables are among the free goods given by the CPPO policemen at their Barangayanihan stand at the CPPO headquarters in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.| Photo by Pegeen Maisie Sararaña

 

Cebu City's Waterfront Policemen also set up their Barangayanihan stand in Colon Street in downtown Cebu City.

Cebu City’s Waterfront Policemen also set up their Barangayanihan stand in Colon Street in downtown Cebu City. | Photo by Pegeen Maisie Sararaña

 

Fresh cucumbers are among the fresh goods that Waterfront Police Station policemen distributed to Cebu residents at their Barangayanihan stand in Colon Street in downtown Cebu City. | Photo by Pegeen Maisie Sararaña

 

The Waterfront Police Station policemen of the Cebu City Police Office also distributed their free vegetables to Cebu City residents at their Barangayanihan stand along Colon Street in downtown Cebu City.  | Photo by Pegeen Maisie Sararaña

“Barangayanihan” is a program of the Philippine National Police intended to strengthen their ties with the grassroots or the community. Included in this program are putting up food pantries and free medical mission stands. Today, the PRO-7 together with other police units provided basic goods and sanitation kits to residents.

