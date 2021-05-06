Metro Cebu Bike Lane Project

IN PHOTOS: Bike lane in Cebu City SRP

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDN Digital | May 06,2021 - 11:28 AM
IN PHOTOS: Bike lane in Cebu City SRP

Sugbo Bike Lane Board chair and lawyer Gerry Carillo (left) with LTFRB chairperson Martin Delgra III during the ‘ceremonial biking’ of SRP’s bike lane. | CDN DIGITAL PHOTO by Morexette Marie Erram

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Department of Public Works and Highway in Central Visayas (DPWH-7) unveiled on Thursday, May 6, 2021, a 140-kilometer bike lane network covering at least four localities in Metro Cebu.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade inspected portions of the bike lane network along the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) at the South Road Properties (SRP) in Cebu City on Thursday morning.

After the inspection, national and local government officials, and members of bike-lane advocate groups in Metro Cebu did a ‘ceremonial biking’ on the newly constructed bike lane that is 5 meters wide and  spans up to 2.3 kilometers.

It also has a pedestrian sidewalk that is 3-meters wide and sheds for bike racks and benches.

According to a post from the DOTr Facebook page, the Metro Cebu bike lane network is 63.96 percent complete as of May 5, 2021. This means that 88.84 kilometers of the network is done.

Here are some photos of the event.

 

IN PHOTOS: Bike lane in Cebu City SRP

RELATED STORIES

Tugade to inspect Cebu bike lanes, BRT progress

Cebu City SBLB mulls bike lanes from Busay to Tabunan

/bmjo

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu South Coastal Road, CSCR, Department of Transportation, IN PHOTOS: Bike lane in Cebu City SRP, Metro Cebu bike lane project, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.