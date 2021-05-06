IN PHOTOS: Bike lane in Cebu City SRP

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Department of Public Works and Highway in Central Visayas (DPWH-7) unveiled on Thursday, May 6, 2021, a 140-kilometer bike lane network covering at least four localities in Metro Cebu.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade inspected portions of the bike lane network along the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) at the South Road Properties (SRP) in Cebu City on Thursday morning.

After the inspection, national and local government officials, and members of bike-lane advocate groups in Metro Cebu did a ‘ceremonial biking’ on the newly constructed bike lane that is 5 meters wide and spans up to 2.3 kilometers.

It also has a pedestrian sidewalk that is 3-meters wide and sheds for bike racks and benches.

According to a post from the DOTr Facebook page, the Metro Cebu bike lane network is 63.96 percent complete as of May 5, 2021. This means that 88.84 kilometers of the network is done.

Here are some photos of the event.

