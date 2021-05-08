Full rollout for second-dose vaccines starts on May 10

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The full rollout for the second dose of the vaccines in Cebu City will begin on Monday, May 10, 2021, as the first-dose rollout will most likely slow down in the next weeks due the lack of vaccines.

Councilor David Tumulak, overall coordinator of the vaccine sites, released the schedule to the media for the two second-dose roll-outs starting May 10 to May 31, 2021.

Only two sites will be dedicated to the second-dose rollout, the UC Banilad Campus and Robinsons Galleria, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The rollout will be conducted on the following dates: May 10 to 13, May 17, and May 19 to 21 for Sinovac; and May 24 to 26, May 28, and May 31 for AstraZeneca.

Only a few individuals will be catered per day and those scheduled to get the vaccines will receive a text message from the Vaccination Operations Center (VOC) a day prior to the schedule.

Here is a calendar on the scheduled second-dose rollouts and the number of individuals that will be catered on each day:

“May 13 is a holiday, so ato gi merge sa May 12 ang UC and Robinson venue. Ang May 12 expect ta nga daghan,” said Tumulak.

(May 13 is a holiday, so we merged it to May 12 and the venues will be at UC and Robinson. We expect many will show up on May 12.)

Tumulak reminds those who will be getting their second dose to bring their vaccination card, identification card, face mask, and face shield.

Those who will be scheduled for second dose are from A1 priority group or medical frontliners who were vaccinated from March 24 to April 2021.

