Choice treats for your moms this Mother’s Day

There is nothing quite like our Mother!

She is both gentle and kind, and harbors generations worth of advice and lessons while whipping an elaborate meal for the family.

However, most of the year, we never seem to appreciate or notice her efforts as she continuously devotes her time to the family without asking for anything in return.

But come May; it is the time to celebrate the number one lady in our lives, the one who has always been by our side since day one: our mothers.

As you plan your Mother’s Day celebration this May 9, treat your mother to something sweet and let her know how much you love her. Whether she likes fruity, creamy, or chocolate treats, or even throwing her a hearty meal, give your mom what she wants this Mother’s day with these suggestions.

Mango Cremeux from the patient mommies

One of the characteristics that moms have are their patience. Newborns cry, toddlers meddle with everything, and older kids try to test their moms’ limits. So much so, a modern mom not only juggles a day job but she also has to prepare meals in the evening and almost always be the last one to sleep after preparing for the next day.

Reward our mommies for all the hard work and their patience for putting up with us all year round with a Mango Cremeux on Sable Breton. This luscious dessert made from Cebu’s fresh mangoes on top of a vanilla sponge is the perfect dessert to sweeten her day. Like our moms, harvesting mangoes also requires patience before these sweet fruits ripen and are ready for picking.

Because a mother’s sweet smile brightens any gloomy day, so they say, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino’s Mango Cremeux is the perfect gesture of thanks to a patient mom who stays calm no matter what life (or the kids) throws her.

Available for pick-up at the Lobby Lounge from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m for only P650.

Steamed Rose Bun for our role models

Our mothers are the first person we ever know; right from the moment, a child’s life was created. We copy and learn everything from them as we grow old, and hopefully use these lessons when it is our time to become parents as well.

Our mothers are like roses, when they enter motherhood they blossoms into new persons, giving beauty and essence in life that is not always as easy as what we always seem. But despite the hardship mothers face, they remain tall and their love is evergreen.

This month of May, give her something unique and special like a Steamed Rose Bun from City Wok Food house. Their quirky rose-shaped buns, stuffed with Nutella is a unique way of appreciating our mothers’ beauty and wisdom — the role model they are, our mothers.

Pre-order yours at CITY WOK’s Facebook Page

Monster Chocolate Cake for the forgiving mothers

Kids make mistakes and so do our parents. A good mom forgives her children, but an even better mother forgives her kids while helping them learn a lesson.

Mothers guide us to a better path, and when kids commit mistakes, love and logic help moms see when it is appropriate to show anger and when children need to learn from their mistakes. But whether we did something wrong, their forgiveness and lessons help us to learn and grow.

To our moms who open their hearts to forgiveness, a sinful and Cebuano all-time favorite brings joy to their hearts on their special day. Orange Brutus’ old-fashioned chocolate moist cake is a Cebuano classic that is a sure crowd pleaser for their special day.

For only P735, delight our mothers with Orange Brutus Monster Chocolate Cake.

Burn Basque Cheese Cake for the Calm and composed mothers

When your patience is running low, or when you are tired and feeling stressed it is easy to lose your temper.

Being a mother is an emotional experience, and it requires you to be calm and to listen and create a sound decision. She listens carefully, assesses all the situation as she pacifies any argument to attain a peaceful resolution.

And like our calm and sophisticated moms, Crimson Resort and Spa-Mactan’s Burnt Basque Cheese Cake by Chef Chele Gonzales is the perfect way to elevate your mother’s meal with a classy and sophisticated dessert to end her day.

The Burnt Basque Cheese Cake is a crustless cheesecake that’s soft on the outside and creamy on the inside— a great way to express how much you love your mom.

For only P1,550; make your mom the most special woman in the world and celebrate her day with a Basque Cheese Cake from Crimson Resort and Spa-Mactan.

A gourmet feast for the all-around mommies

Since day one, our mothers have been all-around. From being our chefs to doing our laundry, taking care of the kids, the list goes on and on. There is no stopping our moms, even when they are working on their day jobs, they would still think about the welfare of the family, and when someone is sick, they become our doctors.

On their special day, allow our moms time to rest. Then treat our super moms to a gourmet feast with Gourmet Secrets’ Boodle Platters, a mix of Filipino favorites from Lumpia Shanghai, pork skewers, and calamari. There’s nothing that can beat a hearty meal shared with the entire family during mothers’ special day.

To order contact: (032) 406 2020 to message their Facebook Page at @gourmetsecretscateringservices.

Let us honor the women who raised us and made sacrifices for the family as we all celebrate their special day with these suggestions.

Happy Mother’s Day!

