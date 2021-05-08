Only 8 cases of Sputnik V vaccine minor adverse effects reported – DOH

MANILA, Philippines — Only eight recipients of Russian-made Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine have so far experienced minor adverse events following immunization, the Department of Health (DOH) said Saturday.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said at the Laging Handa public briefing that the reported side effects include body ache, pain on the inoculation site, rashes, back ache, headache, nausea, and elevated blood pressure.

“But all of these were managed and lahat po sila ay nakauwi rin pagkatapos (all of them went home after being monitored),” she said.

She did not mention the number of Sputnik V doses already administered.

The country received its first 15,000 doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine on May 1. The remaining 480,000 doses are expected to be delivered by the end of May.

The Sputnik V doses were distributed to the cities of Manila, Makati, Taguig, Parañaque and Muntinlupa.

Vergeire added that the DOH has not received reports of mishandling of the vaccines, which require storage in temperatures not exceeding -18 degrees Celsius.