Palma tells faithful: Be thankful despite the challenges of the pandemic

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – The National Shrine of St. Joseph in Mandaue City was able to physically celebrate the feast of St. Joseph the Worker fiesta today, May 8, 2021.

Last year, the church celebrated the feast virtually.

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma celebrated the Pontifical Mass for the 383rd feast for the city’s patron saint.

In his homily, Palma reminded devotees that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we should be able to celebrate and be thankful.

Palma hoped that devotees would contemplate the three key points he discussed during his homily.

First, he said that despite the pandemic and what is happening around, there are still a lot of things to be thankful for like the successful celebrations for 500 Years of Christianity in the Philippines, the triduum masses, the baptism of 100 babies and faithful, and the commemoration of the first baptism.

Secondly, he said devotees need to pray personally to St. Joseph, pray for whatever they need this time, and pray that they will be able to surpass whatever crisis they are going through.

The third point Palma stressed is to share the gifts we receive.

“Nakaseguro ko nga aduna tay crisis, kalisod nga angay lang muduol kita kang Sr. San Jose,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Traffic Enforcement Agency (TEAM) said the two-hour motorcade procession on Friday night, went well and that devotees who watched the procession outside their homes followed the health protocols. /rcg