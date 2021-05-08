Rabiya Mateo mingles with other Miss Universe candidates

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Upon her arrival at the official hotel for the 69th Miss Universe, Rabiya Mateo made sure she gets the best Miss Universe experience by creating connections with the other candidates.

In some of the videos posted on the Facebook page of Aces and Queens, Mateo’s camp, it can be seen that she has already made a couple of acquaintances.

Among these acquaintances were, Miss Nepal, Miss Thailand, Miss Indonesia, and her roommate, Miss Japan.

In a video posted by Mateo last night, she introduced her roommate, Miss Japan who gladly participated in the 15 seconder video and said, “Mabuhay.”

Let’s take a look at the videos posted by the beauty queens.

Now on her second day at the venue of the prestigious pageant, Mateo and the rest of the candidates are busy with their registrations and fittings.

Remember to show Mateo your love by following her in all her socials to see updates on how you can show support through voting because coronation night is just around the corner.

/dbs

Related Stories

WATCH: Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli wish ‘popster’ Rabiya Mateo good luck

Rabiya Mateo showcases a contemporary touch to Ilo-ilo’s hablon and sequence

LOOK: The queen has arrived

Let’s take a look at some of the ensembles of Rabiya Mateo by Filipino designers

#TheForgottenGown of MUP 2020 Rabiya Mateo