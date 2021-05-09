Rabiya Mateo bonds with other candidates by teaching them Filipino words

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Candidates of the 69th Miss Universe pageant may be working on a tight schedule but these ladies made sure to still have some fun.

Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo shared a glimpse of her fun moments with the other candidates while she taught them some Tagalong words or phrases.

In a video which she posted on social media on Saturday, May 8, Mateo introduced her roommates from Japan, Korea, and Myanmar.

Mateo’s video showed Japan’s Aisha Harumi Tochigi saying “Mabuhay” and “Mahal Kita” to her Filipino fans.

She also shared a video of Korea’s Ha-ri Park who said, “Hello, kumusta ka.”

Park, Mateo said, learned some Filipino words because she is a fan of one of the country’s biggest fast food chains.

A second video which she shared on social media already included Myamnar’s Candy Thuzar. In the video, all four of them said “charot!” in unison.

Today, the candidates are scheduled to have their official photoshoot.

With less than two weeks to go before their D-day, these ladies will surely have their hands full! / dcb