SWU PHINMA redesigns Accountancy program for local and int’l excellence

The Southwestern University (SWU) PHINMA aims to elevate its ranking as one of the country’s top accountancy schools as it appointed a new dean, Prof. Hilario G. Tan, CPA, MBA. Tan is an adjunct faculty for the Asian Institute of Management. During the October 1986 Certified Public Accountant Board Examination, Tan ranked third in the Philippines.

“Our BSA Program will now be aligned not only to the Philippine CPA Licensure Examination but also to the U.S. CMA Examination. We use business cases to develop our students’ critical thinking and communication skills,” Tan remarked.

Tan graduated with bachelor’s degree in commerce majoring in Accounting and magna cum laude from Chiang Kai Shek College (CKSC). He started his career in one of the country’s major auditing firms, SGV, as staff auditor. Tan then took his Masters in Business Management at Asian Institute of Management as an academic scholar.

He also took different managerial positions in the area of finance and accounting in big companies and eventually, joined the academe as Dean of the College of Business of Chiang Kai Shek College (SKSC) and at the same time as a CPA Reviewer in CPAR, from 2000-2007.

CKSC was recognized by the Professional Regulation Commission as Top 4 in the National Capital Region and Top 9 nationwide BSA Program based on 5-year cumulative results of CPA Licensure Examination.

He was also instrumental in helping his students from CKSC and Universal College of Paranaque to top the CPA board exam.

With his new stint as the dean of the Bachelor of Science in Accountancy (BSA) of SWU PHINMA’s B-School, Tan aims to bring out the best from each student.

“They will have better job opportunities not only in the Philippines but also abroad, especially if they plan to work overseas, e.g., Middle East, Singapore, etc.,” he said.

For enrollment related inquiries, contact SWU PHINMA through 0917 835 2881 or 0942 082 0539.

Tan said they intend to maximize the benefits of RAD (Remote and Distance) Learning and are preparing video lectures, study notes, drills and quizzers that are aligned to the CPA Licensure Examination. He said the college will eventually align the BSA Program content with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, Certified Internal Auditor and Certified Information Systems Auditor to improve the marketability of their graduates not only in the country but also overseas.

SWU PHINMA B-School is part of the PHINMA Education system, with BSA programs with good board performance over the years.

Read more: It’s learning business from Business at the B-School of SWU PHINMA

PHINMA Education is part of the PHINMA Group, one of the nation’s most respected business conglomerates whose ventures span both local and international markets. With this strong business foundation, SWU PHINMA B-School has developed a curriculum that allows graduates to become young and competent business professionals who can successfully navigate, lead and transform business in the continuously developing environment with their hybrid business management skills. It is indeed learning business from business at the B-School of SWU PHINMA.

Admission for Academic Year 2021-2022 is ongoing. For enrollment related inquiries, contact SWU PHINMA through 0917 835 2881 or 0942 082 0539. Or follow the university’s official Facebook page Southwestern University PHINMA for updates and important announcements.

ADVERTORIAL