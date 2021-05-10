Breaking out of her comfort zone : Jehramae Trangia ‘Born to be a Star’ grand champion

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Remember Jehramae Trangia the young Talisaynon belter?

She did it.

She is this year’s Born to be a Star grand champion for TV 5’s singing contest.

For months she has battled it out with other contestants from around the Philippines.

And last Saturday, May 8, she became victorious.

In a short interview with CDN Digital, Trangia shared what she felt during the day of the championships.

“ [I was] speechless because I wasn’t expecting to win the title because my other competitors were so good with their last performance sa ‘Born to be a Star.’ And for me din, we all deserve the title. That’s why super nakaka overwhelm,” said Trangia.

(I was speechless because I wasn’t expecting to win the title because my other competitors were so good with their last performance in ‘Born to be a Star.’ And for me also, we all deserve the title. That is why I was so overwhelmed.)

After singing her winning piece “Sana” by the band I belong to the zoo, Trangia knew she gave a good fight.

For months of being away from home and constantly preparing to battle out on the stage every week since February, Trangia learned one best thing in her “Born to be a Star” experience.

“To never be afraid of getting out of [yo]ur comfort zone in the competition. Kasi we should not stick only sa kung unsa na genre ra imo buhaton but also, we need to explore and try different genres to show the star agents and also the viewers na we are versatile singers,” she said.

(To never be afraid of getting out of your comfort zone in the competition. This is because we should not stick to only what genre that we can do, but also we need to explore and try different genres to show the star agents and also the viewers that we are versatile singers.)

Now, Trangia is a step closer to her dream of releasing her own album after her win.

To Jehramae, congratulations and your ka-Siloys are very proud of you!

