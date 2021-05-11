Monday night fire displaces 2 families in Brgy Basak San Nicolas

By: Paul Lauro - Correspondent/CDN Digital | May 11,2021 - 08:38 AM

| Photo from Cebu City Fire Office

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least 10 persons were displaced following a late night fire on Monday, May 10, 2021, that hit a residential area in Sitio Side Rubberwold in Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City.

The incident happened a day after a huge fire also hit Seaside Alumnos and burned over a hundred homes.

Fire Officer 2 (FO2) Fulbert Navarro said that the Monday night fire burned one house and damaged another.

Damage to property was pegged at P60, 000.

Navarro said the fire alarm was reported at 11:18 p.m. on Monday and was placed under control 19 minutes after.

The fire displaced two families consisting of 10 individuals, he added.

| Photo from Paul Lauro

