Monday night fire displaces 2 families in Brgy Basak San Nicolas

May 11,2021 - 08:38 AM

By: Paul Lauro - Correspondent/CDN Digital | May 11,2021 - 08:38 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least 10 persons were displaced following a late night fire on Monday, May 10, 2021, that hit a residential area in Sitio Side Rubberwold in Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City.

The incident happened a day after a huge fire also hit Seaside Alumnos and burned over a hundred homes.

Fire Officer 2 (FO2) Fulbert Navarro said that the Monday night fire burned one house and damaged another.

Damage to property was pegged at P60, 000.

Navarro said the fire alarm was reported at 11:18 p.m. on Monday and was placed under control 19 minutes after.

The fire displaced two families consisting of 10 individuals, he added.

Related Stories

State of Calamity to be declared in Sitio Seaside

Basak San Nicolas fire victims need hygiene kits, food – exec

Nearly P2M lost in 3 Mother’s Day fires in Cebu City

LOOK: Firefighters battling Sitio Seaside Alumnos fire