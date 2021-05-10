Basak San Nicolas fire victims need hygiene kits, food – exec

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Families in Sitio Seaside Alumnos will be allowed to rebuild their homes at the fire site.

But until they are ready to do such, they will have to remain at their temporary shelters located at the barangay’s gymnasium and at the Basak Community School, says Basak San Nicolas barangay captain Norman Navarro.

A total of 24 families were provided with tents which they installed at the gym while the others were made to occupy classrooms at the community school, he said.

To help fire victims start anew, Navarro is asking kind-hearted Cebuanos to send help for his constituents who lost their homes to the Sunday afternoon fire.

As of this writing, barangay officials already accounted for 115 fire-affected homes and over 500 fire victims.

“Ang personal hygiene maoy pinaka importante nila karon. Amoang gipangayo karon kay sabon, toothbrush, shampoo, para kaligo nila,” Navarro said.

(They are especially in need of personal hygiene kits. We are asking for donations of soaps, toothbrush and shampoo for them to be able to take a bath.)

Barangay officials, Navarro said, will also convene within the day to facilitate the declaration of a state of calamity at the fire-affected sitio and facilitate the use of their calamity funds to aid the fire victims.

They are also in touch with the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) and the Cebu City Hall for the release of city government aid.

DSWS will also be sending packed meals for the fire victims for three days.

“Inig human sa three days, sila na ang mangandam sa ilang mga pagkaon so kinahanglan napod sila og bugas, noodles,” he added.

(After three days, they will have to already prepare their own meals so they will also be needing rice, noodles by then.)

Navarro said that City Hall already sent personnel to check the fire site and prepare the area so residents could start to rebuild their burnt homes the soonest possible time.

The fire site, an 800 square meter lot, is government-owned. / dcb

For donations, please contact Barangay Basak San Nicolas through the following numbers:

Smart : 09608223282 /09608223262

Globe: 09562205923 /09562205928

Landline: 032-4189898

