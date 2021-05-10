State of Calamity to be declared in Sitio Seaside 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Ondo Cheveria and his family only watched and stood as the fire devoured their house in Sitio Seaside, Alumnos, Barangay Basak San Nicolas here last Sunday, May 9, 2021.

The 53-year-old Cheveria said not a single piece of clothing was spared from their burning house.

“My son and my grandchild was here shortly before the fire broke out. I went out doing my service in the nearby parish church for Sunday’s Mass,” Cheveria said in Cebuano.

“I was born and raised here in Sitio Seaside. It was the first time that a fire happened in this community,” he added.

A total of 115 houses were damaged during the Mother’s Day fire in Sitio Seaside. It displaced 137 families, including the Echevarrias, or 549 individuals.

Damage was pegged at P1.2 million.

Firefighters also recorded two residents who sustained injuries, Jerry Cheveria and Verna Faustrilia. Both suffered first-degree burns.

Basak San Nicolas Barangay Captain Norman Navarro told reporters in an interview on Monday, May 10, that village officials will declare a state of calamity in Sitio Seaside.

“The barangay councilors will convene on Monday afternoon so we can access our calamity funds, and provide assistance to the families affected,” said Navarro in Cebuano.

Meanwhile, Cheveria and his family are currently residing in his in-laws’ house just a few minutes away from the fire site.

Aside from food, clothes, and other basic necessities, Cheveria said they needed building materials so they can reconstruct their house as soon as possible.

“We’re really hoping we can reconstruct our house again here,” he added.

