Police seeks help from barangays as operations vs. illegal STL intensifies

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has requested village officials to help them in their intensified operations against illegal small-town lottery (STL) outlets.

“Our barangays have information and they are knowledgeable about the illegal numbers games in their area, and these would contribute a lot to our operations,” said Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of CCPO, in Cebuano.

“With the barangays’ help, our police and PROBE (Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification, and Enhancement) team would be able to respond to areas where illegal STLs are rampant,” he added.

Local and national government officials have ordered law enforcement here to double their efforts in rounding up individuals and syndicates behind illegal STL.

This after Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) general manager Royina Garma, in her recent visit here, disclosed that their agency is losing at least P12 million per day due to illegal lotteries in the cities of Cebu and Mandaue.

Garma said that Cebu City and Mandaue City are among the areas that are not allowed to operate any STL outlets in the entire Cebu Island.

Mayor Edgardo Labella also instructed both the police and deputized enforcers from the city government, such as those from the (PROBE) team, to demolish all illegal STL structures.

Parilla also said the CCPO is willing to lend assistance to the Cebu City Government should they start conducting anti-illegal STL operations.

Meanwhile, the CCPO official assured the public that they have been relentless in their campaign against illegal gambling and lotteries.

/bmjo

RELATED STORIES

PCSO loses P12M per day in Cebu City and Mandaue due to illegal outlets

Demolish illegal STL structures – Labella