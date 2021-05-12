UC’s Mechanical Engineering Team bags grand prize in National Techtonics Hakathon

The Mechanical Engineering Team of the University of Cebu (UC) emerged as the overall winner in the National Techtonics Hakathon held last April 30 – May 2, 2021.

The 3-day conference, hosted by the United Architects of the Philippines Graduate Auxiliary (UAPGA) Cebu Chapter, aims to help students and professionals in the AEC (Architecture, Engineering, and Construction) sector develop innovative and revolutionary ideas and give them the chance to present these to a panel of judges and investors.

During the first two days of the conference, students from the participating universities like the University of Cebu – Main Campus, University of Cebu – Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue, Cebu Institute of Technology – University, Cebu Technological University, University of San Carlos, and the University of San Jose – Recoletes were grouped and mentored by respected professionals and were given insights, tips, and advice on how to further develop and improve their ideas and projects.

On the third day, which is the culmination of the event, participants were given an eight-minute pitch to convince the judges to invest on their ideas. This was streamed on Facebook Live.

The penal of judges consisted of highly respected professionals and businessmen including Anthony Leuterio of Filipino Homes; Ar. AJ Javier, Architect and Associate Dean of the Architecture Department of the Lyceum of the Philippines University – Cavite; Jason Nivea, a Cebu inIT technology Transfer Professional; Ar. Buck Sia, 9th Placer on the Architecture Board Exam; Roselle Ebarle, Mugtech Senior Software Engineer and Tech Lead; and Ar. Daryl Garcia, founder of Dream Architects.

UC Main’s BSME Team ADL was chosen as the grand prize winner and was awarded P30,000.

UC’s Team ADL comprised of three Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering students from UC Main – Charles Bojos, Adrian Ayam, Joshua Ordesta; and a Physics student from Universität Regensburg in Germany – Jakob Kriele.

The team’s pitch was about a new kind of vehicular safety device, designed to prevent dooring accidents (sometimes called door crash accidents) to protect cyclists and other road users from the dangers of carelessly opened car doors. This was also were they got their name, the ADL Group, which stands for Anti-Dooring Lock.

Team Choloy of the University of San Carlos and Cebu Technological University bagged the second place.

The third place went to Team Servoxy that was consisted of students from the University of San Carlos, University of San Jose – Recoletos, and the University of Cebu.

Both teams won ₱5,000 and ₱3,000 respectively.

Interested investors are encouraged to reach out to the other participants of the National Techtonics Hakathon and help them develop their ideas to turn these into profitable businesses.