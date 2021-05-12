More doses of AstraZeneca vaccines for Mandaue health workers arrive

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Mandaue City Government received 700 more doses of AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccines from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

Subangdaku Barangay Captain Ernie Manatad, the chairman of the city’s COVID-19 vaccine board, said the new batch of AZ vaccines are the second doses of the medical workers who received the first dose last March.

The city will start to give the second jab on Friday, May 14, still at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

Mandaue City has more than 2,000 medical workers aside from those working in private hospitals.

Out of the 2,000 medical workers, only 1,400 were vaccinated. Out of the 1,400, some received AZ vaccines while others got the SinoVac vaccines.

Manatad said there were still 30 doses left out of the 600 doses of Sinovac vaccines intended for medical workers’ second dose.

It can be recalled that the city received 1,600 doses of China’s SinoVac last April 30. 1,000 were given as the first dose to more senior citizens while the 600 doses were intended for the medical workers’ second dose.

Manatad said the 30 doses of Sinovac will be given this Friday together with the AstraZeneca vaccines.

