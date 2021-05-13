BPLO issues 150 special permits for serving liquor; 20 applications still pending

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) has issued 150 special permits for serving liquor in 150 establishments here.

Only these establishments, which customers can identify through a posted certificate outside the establishment, can serve liquor to customers within their vicinity.

BPLO head, Lawyer Jared Limquiaco told CDN Digital, that while they have issued 150 special permits already, an additional 20 applications are pending inspection.

The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is continuously conducting training for the Health Infection and Prevention Control Officer (HIPCO) for the applicants of the liquor special permit.

The establishments seeking special permits to serve liquor has to undergo health protocol training as a first step to getting their permits.

The BPLO will also conduct a site visit after the HIPCO training of the establishments to ensure that the set-up of the establishment is compliant with the social distancing protocols.

The EOC and BPLO are encouraging those establishments that want to serve liquor in their establishments to apply for the permit and ensure that their stores are well-adjusted to health protocols.

Since the lifting of the liquor ban in the city on May 8, 2021, through an Executive Order issued by Mayor Edgardo Labella, establishments are given a chance to serve liquor to customers provided that they must limit their capacity and maintain social distancing at all times.

