WATCH: Rabiya Mateo surprised with good luck greeting from Kathryn Bernardo

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo received a heartwarming surprise in the form of a video message from actress Kathryn Bernardo, who wished her good luck for the upcoming international beauty pageant.

Mateo got the video message through Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa, who also showed the video on her Twitter page yesterday, May 12.

“Labanan nyo ang surprise video ko for Rabiya hahaha! Kinilig [na naman siya] eh. Go Philippines!!!” Lastimosa said. (Compete with my surprise video for Rabiya hahaha! She was so giddy again. Go Philippines!!!)

Meanwhile, Bernardo told Mateo that she wanted to make her greeting “extra special” by giving her congratulations ahead of the competition.

“I know there’s a lot of pressure for the upcoming pageant but know that the whole Philippines and every Filipino will be cheering for you that day. Ngayon pa lang, we’re very very proud of you (We’re already very proud of you right now),” Bernardo said.

“I just wish you all the best. Just do you. Just enjoy the journey and kami nang bahalang mag-cheer sa’yo dito (we’ll be cheering for you here). I hope to meet you soon in person. God bless you. Congratulations in advance,” she added.

Labanan nyo ang surprise video ko for Rabiya hahaha! Kinilig nanaman sya eh 😻😂 Go Philippines!!! Let’s bayanihan and vote for Miss Philippines on the Lazada app guys ❤️❤️❤️❤️🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭✨✨✨✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/Dx9pqdcLGu — MJ Lastimosa (@MJ_Lastimosa) May 12, 2021

Mateo also showed the video message through her Instagram Story yesterday, May 12, quoting Lastimosa’s thank you message for Bernardo.

“Thank you love for making [Rabiya] happy, motivated and inspired with this last-minute good luck video from you!!! Love you!!!!” Lastimosa said.

Celebrity couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli also sent the Popster beauty queen a good luck video last week, where they thanked her for representing the Philippines.

Mateo is currently staying in Florida, United States for the 69th Miss Universe pageant on May 17. She was crowned as Miss Universe Philippines in October 2020. JB

