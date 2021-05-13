Late Councilor Dungog’s wake to be moved to Lapu-Lapu city hall on Friday
LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The wake of Lapu-Lapu City Councilor Jose “Joe” Dungog will be moved to the Lapu-Lapu city hall from the Dungogs’ residence in Barangay Gun-ob this city.
“By Friday (May 14) at 1 p.m., dalhon siya sa city hall. Didto mag-overnight. Naay necrological service at 5 p.m.,” said Angelina, the late councilor’s wife, in a text message, who confirmed the move of the wake to city hall.
(By Friday [May 14] at 1 p.m., we will bring him to city hall. He will spend the night there. There will be a necrological service at 5 p.m.)
The following day, Saturday, May 15, 2021, Angelina said that from the city hall, her husband’s body would be brought to Mactan Island Memorial Garden at around 1 p.m., where Dungog would be laid to rest.
“1 p.m. dalhon siya sa Mactan Island Memorial Garden. Interment at 3 p.m.,” Angelina said.
Dungog passed away on Thursday morning, May 6, 2021, due to liver cancer.
Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan also said that the wake of Dungog would be at the city hall’s lobby.
The mayor said that his colleagues in the city council would also offer a eulogy on Friday evening.
/dbs
Related Stories
Joe Dungog, Lapu-Lapu City councilor, passes on at 63
Chan: My party can’t recommend replacements of deceased dads to Palace
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.