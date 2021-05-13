Make disinfectants available near ATMs – Cebu City dad

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A Cebu City Councilor wants banks to provide disinfectants available for the public near automated teller machines (ATMs).

Councilor Raul Alcoseba has filed a resolution in the May 12, 2021, regular session urging the banking institutions to provide disinfectants such as alcohol or sanitizer at ATM sites.

“This representation observed that some Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) booths in Cebu City lack or (are) wanting in provisions of alcohol-based hand sanitizers for ATM users,” said Alcoseba.

The councilor was worried that the lack of sanitizers at the ATMs can cause the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) through surface transmission.

He noted that studies showed that coronaviruses could survive on surfaces for a few hours up to several days depending on varied conditions and ATMs touched by various people could be a cause for concern.

With this, the City Council has requested all banks in Cebu City to provide and maintain alcohol-based hand sanitizers in conspicuous area within the Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) booth or area for easy access to persons before and after using the ATMs.

Alcoseba said he hoped that the banks would heed this request by the City Council as this was another way to reduce the risk of transmission.

/dbs

