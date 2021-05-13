Ahong backs limited face-to-face classes in Lapu schools

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines – Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan is in favor of implementing limited face-to-face classes for the next opening of class this year.

Chan even revealed that there’s a school already in the city that has already asked his permission to adopt a limited face-to-face class.

This is especially useful for senior high school students for their immersion.

“Open man ta ang atoang buhatan, depende lang sa school nga mo-request. Ang nadawat nato ang Babag National High School, which we grant their request,” Chan said.

Earlier, the Department of Education (DepEd)-7 has announced that they recommended 50 public schools in basic education in Central Visayas to implement the limited face-to-face classes.

The agency has already submitted the list of these schools to their central office.

Chan, however, said that he will only allow 50% capacity for students in schools that would implement the teaching modality.

He also would recommend to the agency to include schools in Olango Island to adopt

the limited face-to-face class, since no Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases are recorded on the island.

“Posible ang mauna ang atong ka-islahan kay wala man gyud ta’y kaso sa isla. Zero man gyud. Ug nakita sad nato nga labi na sa elemetary ug secondary nga need gyud kaayo ug face-to-face kay lahi kaayo ang modular kay minus ang ilang makat-onan,” he added. /rcg