Lapu-Lapu to get 1K Pfizer COVID vaccines

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City government will receive an allocation of 1,000 Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines.

This was confirmed by Mae Cheryll Tepait, Lapu-Lapu City Health Department’s immunization coordinator, on Friday, May 14, 2021.

But since this would be the first time that the city would use this brand of vaccine, Tepait said that they would administer the vaccine at hospitals, so that health professionals could immediately respond to possible adverse events.

“Vaccination post ana, most likely sa mga facility-based, like sa mga hospitals, like ARC (Hospital) and Mactan Doctor’s (Hospital),” Tepait said.

(The vaccination post would most likely be facility-based, like in hospitals, like ARC [Hospital] and Mactan Doctors [Hospital].)

Aside from this, the city will also master list those who will receive the vaccine, to avoid it from being spoiled.

Tepait said that recipient of the Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine would come from the A2 and A3 priority groups, which will consist of senior citizens and persons with comorbidities, respectively.

“Unya na pre-registered na sab ang atong i-prioritize ana. So naa naman ta’y mga na pre-registered nga seniors, adto sad ta nila mokuha. And they will be informed ug amo silang tawagan. Kung motando sila, then they’ll go for that,” she added.

(And the pre-registered will be the priority for that. So since we already have pre-registered seniors, then we will get vaccinees from that group. And they will be informed and we will call them. If they say yes, then they will go for that.)

She said that because Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine would require a temperature of a negative 70-degree Celcius for its storage, once the vaccine would be pulled out from the storage facility of the Department of Health (DOH), then the vaccine would need to be administered within five days.

