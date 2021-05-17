San Fernando cops remain restricted as rape probe continues

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The three San Fernando policemen, who claimed they were falsely accused by a woman of allegedly raping her near the police station, have remained restricted to camp and disarmed.

Police Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) chief, confirmed this despite the policemen having evidence that would prove their innocence.

READ: San Fernando cops accused of rape obtain evidence proving their innocence

Montejo said that the policemen involved were still restricted because their office had given the complainant the “benefit of the doubt” in her accusation against the policemen and the investigation would continue.

Aside from that, he said that they were also waiting for the medical checkup results of the woman.

With this, the PRO-7 chief also called on the Women and Children’s Protection Center (WCPC) to have the complainant also undergo a psychological examination apart from the medical check-up.

“Atoang gihuwat ang medical result sa crime lab. Ang katong atoang kapulisan, standby usa atoang hatagan og benefit of the doubt ang complainant, pero more or less mura og dili kaayo (concrete) iyang statement,” Montejo said.

(We are waiting for the medical result of the crime lab. We are putting our policemen on standby and we are giving the complainant the benefit of the doubt. But more ore less, it seems like her statement is not concrete.)

Last May 11, San Fernando police were able to obtain pieces of evidence showing that the accusation against them was not true.

Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano, Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) chief, previously said that there were CCTV footage and an incident report that the station could provide proving that the time, 8:00 p.m. on May 8, the officers were responding to a traffic incident.

The complainant claimed that she was allegedly raped at that time on that day.

As of now, police were still putting on hold the idea of filing countercharges against the victim because she was reportedly still under medication.

RELATED STORY

3 San Fernando cops cry foul: We were falsely accused of rape

/dbs