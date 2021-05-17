New UCLM building is Mandaue’s 2nd site for seniors vaccination on May 18

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City COVID-19 vaccine board will start to use the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) campus’s new building for the ongoing vaccinations of senior citizens tomorrow, May 18, 2021.

The building is the city’s second identified vaccination site. The first one being the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex along Ouano Avenue in Barangay Centro.

Some of the members of the board have also inspected the site today.

Subangdaku Barangay Captain Ernie Manatad, Vaccine Board chairman, said that all had been ready for tomorrow’s vaccination.

Manatad said barangays that were strategically nearer to the campus like barangays Paknaan, Umapad, among others would be vaccinated in the site.

He said that the UCLM campus is located in Barangay Opao in Mandaue City and near the foot of the first Mandaue-Mactan bridge.

Manatad said they would be opening another vaccination site because there were lots of additional shipment of vaccines that had arrived.

The city received 22,000 doses of AstraZeneca and 1,170 doses of Pfizer BioNtech vaccine on May 13, 2021.

The Pfizer vaccines are for the employees of the private companies and will be vaccinated at the Chong Hua Mandaue Branch under the Project Balik Buhay.

Early last week, the city had also received 700 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines that would be allocated for the second dose of the medical workers who had received the first dose of the same brand last March.

There will be four vaccination teams that will be assigned in the site, each team can accommodate 100 individuals.

Manatad said the 22,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine would be given as first dose to the master-listed senior citizens from the 27 barangays in the city and other remaining medical workers who would want now to get vaccinated.

However, Manatad said they might move to the third priority sector which would be the persons with comorbidities if there would be a low turnout of the senior citizens vaccination this week.

Manatad said today, May 17, that only another 385 senior citizens and health workers were vaccinated at the city’s sports complex.

The board targets to vaccinate 1,000 vaccinees per day.

