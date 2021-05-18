Planning a unique getaway? Try themed Airbnb spaces in Cebu

With the availability of vaccines across the world, everyone just can’t help but see the light at the end of the tunnel and hope to experience post-pandemic travel anytime soon.

While others are just adding their planned getaways to their post-pandemic bucket list for the meantime, antsy city dwellers have already started seeking a place to escape their COVID-19 refuges even for just a short while.

For travelers under the new normal, limited social interactions and sanitation are now greatly considered when choosing a place to stay. That is why many now turn to vacation home rentals, or Airbnbs.

To make your short house escape more special, why not center your stay around a themed Airbnb space?

There is no need to look further because organized and constructed by the owner Rodney Co, CEO/Principal Architect of 3DStormstudio Inc. and Co-Founder of City Wok Food House, three themed Airbnb spaces can be found here in Cebu!

So to help you give a little inspiration and ideas on where to level up your vacation experience, here are three of the pop-culture-themed Airbnbs in Cebu that you can book for your next trip.

If you’re a fan of Marvel…

Who says that Iron Man’s last snap of the Infinity Gauntlet will be the end of your fun for the Marvel universe? Turns out that you can get to relive your Marvel fantasy in this Marvel-themed Airbnb space.

According to Rodney Co, the concept behind this Airbnb space started with his brother gifting him a life-size figure of Iron Man. The initial plan was to just create a movie-themed basement for his love of movies but Co ended up designing a Marvel-themed townhouse for others to enjoy.

To illustrate, the man cave basement is filled with everything Marvel-related – from wall decors to collector’s items in every corner. A life-size Spiderman and Iron Man figures can also be seen in this townhouse.

This three-story townhouse located at Providence Townhomes, Lahug, Cebu City can fit 16 people. Not only does it have 4 luxurious bedrooms, but it also has its own built-in home theater where you can rewatch your favorite Marvel movie.

If you’re a fan of DC Comics…

Ever wondered where Bruce Wayne would stay if he were to visit the Philippines? You will probably find him here in this DC-themed Airbnb space at Lahug, Cebu City.

Live like a crime-fighting billionaire superhero as this Airbnb space has its very own Bat Cave. The unique and trendy townhouse is complete with a bat suit, Batman’s weapons, a wide selection of memorabilia, and even a life-size Wonder Woman figure.

Located just a few minutes from the Cebu City Capitol, IT Park, and Ayala Mall, the luxury townhouse has received positive reviews from guests and visitors who are impressed with its convenient location, unit size, high-end amenities, and unique furnishings.

Rodney Co shares that some of the guests even expressed that they would want to stay longer and said that the unit is their dream house.

This 4-bedroom townhouse is equipped with everything that you need from kitchen appliances, bathtub Jacuzzi, and to its highlight, the basement man cave with a home theater.

If you’re a fan of Star Wars…

If you’re planning for a trip to a galaxy far, far away, Rodney Co has the perfect Airbnb space for you to stay.

Listed on Airbnb as a Star Wars-themed luxury townhouse, this 4-bedroom unit is the first of its kind, in Lahug, Cebu City – and there’s so much to love about it.

Inside the man cave basement, you will be greeted by a life-size Stormtrooper and Darth Vader figures. The space is equipped with a home theater and is filled with Star Wars-related memorabilia, making it a perfect place for a family or a group of Jedi warriors.

In the time of the new normal, Rodney Co admitted that the business has been difficult and a lot of bookings were cancelled during the pandemic. But with the cure in sight, he is hopeful for his Airbnb business to return on track soon.

So to keep their guests safe and healthy from the virus, Co committed to Airbnb’s 5-step enhanced cleaning process in time of the new normal to let his guests enjoy their stay without worries.

If you’re interested in staying at one of these themed Airbnb spaces, you can visit https://www.airbnb.com/users/show/105258053 and inquire about the availability of units in advance.

If you want to have a themed space of your own, or are interested in any custom architecture and interior design-build services, you may visit https://www.3dstormstudio.com/contact/ and contact Rodney Co for more inquiries.

/bmjo