Miss Universe memes tickling netizens

CEBU CITY, Philippines— What’s a big event without memes, right?

In our day today, memes are somehow connected to events.

The creative minds of the netizens just keep on giving in, transforming normal photos into something hilarious.

The 69th Miss Universe was not spared by meme creators.

A few moments after the most beautiful night in the universe, memes came flooding online.

CDN Digital picked a few of the memes that have been circling on the online world.

The post, as of Tuesday, May 18, 2021, has already been shared 2,200 times with 227 comments and 4,700 reactions.

Let’s take a look at some of the memes that have got everyone laughing:

This one is simple but hits us differently. A simple text that almost all girls can relate to, is when your friend makes it a point to get all the lice on your head, including the eggs. As you can see from the face of Miss Universe 2019, this means serious business.

Ever get the pass by a construction site and see two workers trying to refine some sand? Well, Miss Mexico and Brazil got it right, don’t you think?

Here are some other means that clearly do not need explaining.

It was indeed a night to remember, thanks to the beautiful candidates and to these memes too, right?

