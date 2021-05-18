Rabiya Mateo thanks team, now looking for ‘samgyup’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Rabiya Mateo did an incredible job in representing the country.

This was all made possible with the help of her team, who was with her every step of the way in her Miss Universe journey.

After that overwhelming experience, Mateo broke her silence online by posting a photo of her team.

“Lotlot and friends ✌️ Never a dull moment with these people. #teamphilippines,” captioned the beauty queen.

Mateo ended her Miss Universe journey as part of the top 21 finalists.

After months of rigorous training, preparation, pressure, and anxiety, she can now finally take a breath after making her country very proud of her.

But aside from coming home and being with her family, Mateo is looking forward to indulging in some Korean barbecue.

In her Instagram story she posted this:

You deserve to indulge in the things your heart desires after what you have done for our country amid the pandemic!

